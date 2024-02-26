Advertisement

Amrit Bharat Scheme: The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) is the world's most extensive railway station redevelopment initiative, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Launched in 2023, this ambitious program aims to revamp 7000 railway stations for improved passenger facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for 553 stations, inaugurated a redeveloped station, and initiated the construction of 1500 road-over-bridges and underpasses under this scheme.

Vaishnaw praised the Prime Minister's growth strategy, emphasizing public investment that has exceeded 30 per cent of the GDP. The railway ministry has selected 1321 stations for redevelopment, with construction underway for many. The Minister highlighted the remarkable increase in railway track laying speed, electrification of 41,000 km of track in the last decade, and an impressive Capex of 2 lakh 52 thousand crore.

He emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive development, treating stations of all sizes equally. Reforms have been implemented to facilitate the complex task of building world-class stations, with ongoing massive work at various locations across the country. The minister stated that the progress made in the past 10 years is equivalent to the work accomplished in 60 years, showcasing the transformative impact of these initiatives on India's railway infrastructure.