Extension of Metro in Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has granted approval for the detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor. The extension will run from the Depot station to Boraki, where a multi-modal transport hub is planned.

The 2.60-km extension is set to include two new stations, Junpat Village and Boraki, with an estimated cost of around Rs 416 crore. The DPR will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) sees this project as transformative, aiming to enhance connectivity for residents of Noida and Greater Noida.

Despite approval for this extension, other proposals for NMRC's corridors, including one in Noida Extension, are still in the planning stage. The new extension is expected to facilitate improved transportation and contribute to the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.

