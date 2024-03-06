×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

UP cabinet greenlights DPR for extension of Noida Metro Aqua line corridor

The 2.60-km extension is set to include two new stations, Junpat Village and Boraki, with an estimated cost of around Rs 416 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
Noida Metro Blue Line Extension Project Delayed
Noida Metro Blue Line Extension Project Delayed | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Extension of Metro in Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has granted approval for the detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor. The extension will run from the Depot station to Boraki, where a multi-modal transport hub is planned. 

The 2.60-km extension is set to include two new stations, Junpat Village and Boraki, with an estimated cost of around Rs 416 crore. The DPR will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) sees this project as transformative, aiming to enhance connectivity for residents of Noida and Greater Noida. 

Despite approval for this extension, other proposals for NMRC's corridors, including one in Noida Extension, are still in the planning stage. The new extension is expected to facilitate improved transportation and contribute to the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI Inputs

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

