English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

With growing economy, power sector needs to grow at 8.5 per cent: RK Singh

He also informed that the present growth in terms of peak demand is almost around 10.5 per cent to 11 per cent and it will continue at this rate.

Business Desk
IEX’s electricity volumes soars 21% annually to 9,260 million units
IEX’s electricity volumes soars 21% annually to 9,260 million units | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Power Sector growth: If the economy is to grow at 7.5 per cent, our power sector needs to grow at 8.5 per cent, the Minister of Power and Renewable Energy,  RK Singh said while laying the foundation stone for the residential complex in Gurugram on Friday. 

Singh, talking about the road ahead for the power sector, said, "If the system remains viable, investments will come. Investments are required since if the economy is to grow at 7.5 per cent, our power sector needs to grow at 8.5 per cent. Every industry wants to have resources that are slightly more than the current demand. If the peak demand today is 243 GW, then the contract demand will be more than 340 GW.If the economy is to grow at 7.5 per cent, our power sector needs to grow at 8.5 per cent, Minister of Power and Renewable Energy  RK Singh said while laying the foundation stone for the Residential Complex in Gurugram on Friday. 

Advertisement

Singh, talking about the road ahead for the power sector, said, “If the system remains viable, investments will come. Investments are required since if the economy is to grow at 7.5 per cent, our power sector needs to grow at 8.5 per cent. Every industry wants to have resources that are slightly more than the current demand. If the peak demand today is 243 GW, then the contract demand will be more than 340 GW.”

Singh, throwing light on the improvement in the power sector added, "IN 2017, the power sector was in doldrums. Outstanding dues of gencos were more than Rs 1.4 lakh crores. Most discoms were heavily indebted and did not have money even to buy power or maintain the systems. You and I have turned it around, we have made the system viable.”

Advertisement

He also informed that the present growth in terms of peak demand is almost around 10.5 per cent to 11 per cent and it will continue at this rate. 

On the renewable energy front, he said that India’s 161 GW of electricity capacity under construction will go up to 239 GW. “We have around 27,000 MW of thermal capacity under construction. We are increasing that to 80,000 MW. The funding for this will have to come,” the minister stated. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published December 22nd, 2023 at 19:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement