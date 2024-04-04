Advertisement

Railway electrification: Senior railway officials have announced a dedicated budget of Rs 6,500 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, aiming to achieve complete electrification of India's rail network. This initiative follows the recent milestone of 95 per cent electrification of the Broad Gauge network.

According to the officials, this substantial budget allocation highlights India's commitment to modernizing its railway system and aligning with sustainability goals. Beyond environmental benefits, the electrification program is seen as a driver of economic growth, creating job opportunities, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels, and positioning Indian Railways as a modern and efficient engine of the nation's economy.

The Railways' electrification efforts have made significant progress, with 7,188 route kilometres electrified during the 2023-24 period. This achievement not only marks a historic milestone but also holds immense potential for the nation's economic and environmental well-being.

With nearly 95 per cent electrification of the Broad Gauge network, Indian Railways has made substantial strides towards sustainability. This transition from diesel to electric traction is not only cleaner and more efficient but also aligns to reduce carbon emissions by 24 per cent by 2027-28.

Key sections electrified during the fiscal year 2023-24 include Ahmedabad-Rajkot-Okha (499 km), Bengaluru-Talguppa (371 km), and Bhatinda-Firozpur-Jalandhar (301 km).

The electrification drive has been robust, with over 42,000 kilometres of tracks electrified in the last decade alone, bringing the total electrified network to an impressive 95 per cent of the broad-gauge network. This concerted effort underscores India's commitment to modernizing its transportation infrastructure and fostering sustainability in the long run.

With PTI Inputs