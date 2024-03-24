×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Invest in India: WEF official lauds country's policy reforms, digital infrastructure

The World Economic Forum's Matthew Blake stressed the role played by recent legislative reforms such as the bankruptcy law and taxation code in the country.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indian Economy
Indian Economy | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Investments in India: India's economic landscape is rapidly evolving, with key policy changes and infrastructural advancements positioning the nation as an appealing investment hub, particularly in the financial technology sector. Matthew Blake, Head of the Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems at the World Economic Forum (WEF), stressed the significant role played by recent legislative reforms such as the bankruptcy law and taxation code, coupled with the development of the digital public infrastructure (DPI), in attracting investors to India.

In an interview with PTI, Blake highlighted India's exceptional performance in global markets, underscoring the profitability experienced by investors in the country. He noted that the proactive policy measures, notably the bankruptcy law and taxation code revisions, have fostered a conducive environment for investment, particularly in the burgeoning financial technology sector. The robust digital public infrastructure further solidifies India's position as a leading global market, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a pivotal tool for enhancing personalisation and customisation within the industry.

AI is identified as a major driving force by 70 per cent of fintech CEOs surveyed by the WEF-Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, signalling its potential for revolutionising product and service offerings. Blake stressed the importance of AI adoption by sectoral regulators, particularly in the realm of risk management, emphasising the necessity for regulatory frameworks to evolve in tandem with technological advancements.

Acknowledging the proficiency of regulatory agencies in the Asia-Pacific region, Blake stressed the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration to further enhance regulatory capabilities globally. He highlighted ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue between financial service industry leaders and regulatory bodies to promote mutual understanding and alignment of objectives.

The WEF-Cambridge report on 'The Future of Global Fintech: Towards Resilient and Inclusive Growth' echoed the sentiments of industry players, with a majority expressing confidence in the regulatory environment. Notably, 38 per cent of surveyed fintech companies cited regulatory support as a key factor contributing to their operational success and growth.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

