Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Japan's core machinery orders dip 1.7% in January, higher than expected

The government also revised its assessment of machinery orders downward, now indicating that they are "showing some weakness" instead of "stalling".

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Japan machinery drop: Japan's core machinery orders experienced a sharper decline than anticipated in January, according to government data released on Monday, highlighting worries about the sluggish pace of the economy's recovery.

Government revises assessment

The government also revised its assessment of machinery orders downward, now indicating that they are "showing some weakness" instead of "stalling".

Core orders, considered a leading indicator of future capital spending over the next six to nine months, dropped by 1.7 per cent in January compared to the previous month, as per the Cabinet Office's report.

Surpassed economist predictions

This decline surpassed economists' expectations, who had forecasted a 1.0 per cent decrease in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, excluding volatile figures from shipping and electric utilities, declined by 10.9 per cent, slightly less than the predicted 11.2 per cent decrease.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

