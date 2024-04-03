×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Japanese service sector reports strongest growth in 7 months as demand surges: PMI

The final au Jibun Bank Service Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.1 in March from February's 52.9, marking the 19th consecutive month of growth

Reported by: Business Desk
The Bank of Japan seems to be phasing out its massive stimulus programme, with analysts predicting a further slowdown in cash circulation.
Japanese service sector PMI | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japanese service sector PMI: Japanese service sector activity reached its highest pace of expansion in seven months in March, propelled by robust demand, particularly in inbound tourism, according to a business survey on Wednesday.

The service industry has emerged as a pivotal driver of Japan's recent economic growth, compensating for the subdued performance in manufacturing due to weak global demand.

Advertisement

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the final au Jibun Bank Service Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.1 in March from February's 52.9, marking the 19th consecutive month of growth. Although slightly below the preliminary reading of 54.9, the index remained comfortably above the 50.0 threshold, indicating expansion on a monthly basis.

Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted, "Once again, growth was driven by the service sector, as manufacturers noted a softer yet still solid contraction in production."

Advertisement

The surge in inbound tourism significantly bolstered confidence in new business within the service sector, reaching its highest expansion since August last year. Additionally, strong demand and increased customer numbers propelled a notable rise in business activity throughout March.

Moreover, new export business recorded a three-month consecutive increase, attributed to a rise in foreign tourists visiting the country.

Advertisement

While the level of outstanding business saw a slight dip in March compared to the previous month, it remained close to record rates, indicating promising prospects for upcoming work. Furthermore, business confidence for the next 12 months remained robust.

The Bank of Japan's tankan survey, released earlier this week, reflected a surge in optimism within Japan's service sector to a 33-year high in the first quarter, driven by flourishing tourism and increased profits from price adjustments.

Advertisement

However, input price inflation saw a notable uptick in March, rising at the fastest pace in five months due to increased labor, fuel, and utility costs. Despite this, firms have continued to pass on cost increases.

The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and service activity figures, climbed to 51.7 in March from February's 50.6, indicating an overall improvement in economic activity.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

9 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

12 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

15 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

19 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

23 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

29 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

29 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

31 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

33 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

34 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

35 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

37 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

39 minutes ago
KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

40 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

40 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo