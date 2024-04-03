Advertisement

Japanese service sector PMI: Japanese service sector activity reached its highest pace of expansion in seven months in March, propelled by robust demand, particularly in inbound tourism, according to a business survey on Wednesday.

The service industry has emerged as a pivotal driver of Japan's recent economic growth, compensating for the subdued performance in manufacturing due to weak global demand.

Advertisement

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the final au Jibun Bank Service Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.1 in March from February's 52.9, marking the 19th consecutive month of growth. Although slightly below the preliminary reading of 54.9, the index remained comfortably above the 50.0 threshold, indicating expansion on a monthly basis.

Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted, "Once again, growth was driven by the service sector, as manufacturers noted a softer yet still solid contraction in production."

Advertisement

The surge in inbound tourism significantly bolstered confidence in new business within the service sector, reaching its highest expansion since August last year. Additionally, strong demand and increased customer numbers propelled a notable rise in business activity throughout March.

Moreover, new export business recorded a three-month consecutive increase, attributed to a rise in foreign tourists visiting the country.

Advertisement

While the level of outstanding business saw a slight dip in March compared to the previous month, it remained close to record rates, indicating promising prospects for upcoming work. Furthermore, business confidence for the next 12 months remained robust.

The Bank of Japan's tankan survey, released earlier this week, reflected a surge in optimism within Japan's service sector to a 33-year high in the first quarter, driven by flourishing tourism and increased profits from price adjustments.

Advertisement

However, input price inflation saw a notable uptick in March, rising at the fastest pace in five months due to increased labor, fuel, and utility costs. Despite this, firms have continued to pass on cost increases.

The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and service activity figures, climbed to 51.7 in March from February's 50.6, indicating an overall improvement in economic activity.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)