Infra growth in January: The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors decelerated to a 15-month low of 3.6 per cent in January, according to the Official data released on Thursday. This downturn was attributed to lacklustre performance in sectors such as refinery products, fertilizers, steel, and electricity.

In comparison, the growth rate for these eight core sectors was 4.9 per cent in December and 9.7 per cent in January 2023. The previous low was recorded at 0.9 per cent in October 2022.

Cumulatively, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed to 7.7 per cent compared to 8.3 per cent in April-January 2022-23. Refinery products and fertilizer production experienced negative growth, while the pace of growth in coal, steel, and electricity production moderated during the reviewed month.

However, positive growth was recorded in crude oil, natural gas, and cement production in January.

These eight core sectors collectively contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

(With PTI inputs)

