Following the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder in India has also been hiked for the first time since October 2021. As informed by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the price of the 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas LPG has been increased by Rs 50 which takes the price to Rs 949.50 per cylinder from today onwards.

The hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices came in line with the recent spike in International energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, as the 5 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 per cylinder, the 10 kg composite bottle will now cost Rs 669. Apart from that, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder also stands at Rs 2003.50. The hike in the LPG rates came after several months as earlier it was increased in October last year. Since then, the prices continued to remain on a freeze despite the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials.

International prices also kept spiraling around the time. Earlier, it stood at around USD 81-82 per barrel in early November and now stands at USD 114 per barrel.

As LPG cylinder rates have been increased across the country, check the rates in some of the major cities in India:

LPG price in India

New Delhi: Rs 949.50

Kolkata: Rs 976.00

Mumbai: Rs 949.50

Chennai: Rs 965.50



Image: PTI