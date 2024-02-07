Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

15.92 lakh new employees added under ESIC in Nov: Govt

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.17 lakh in November 2023.

Business Desk
employability
India needs at least 10-12 million new jobs each year to create sufficient employability for the population | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Provisional payroll data: The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 15.92 lakh new employees have been added in November 2023, a government release showed on Tuesday.  This data reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation. As out of the total 15.92 lakh employees added during the month, 7.47 lakh employees amounting to 47 per cent of the total registrations are up to the age group of 25 years.

“Around 20,830 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme in November 2023, thus ensuring coverage to more workers,” the release stated further. 

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.17 lakh in November 2023. 

The data shows that a total of 58 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme in November 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

