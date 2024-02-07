Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

"25 crore people free from multidimensional poverty," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Direct Benefit Transfer of 34 lakh crore using PM Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts was undertaken

Nitin Waghela
Budget 2024
Budget 2024 | Image:ANI
Budget 2024: During the 2024 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that poor have become empowered from partners in the nations' growth story, which has helped proliferate the government assistance ability. 

"25 crore people have been freed from multidimensional poverty," she said. 

In another pertinent announcement, she said, "Direct Benefit Transfer of 34 lakh crore using PM Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts was undertaken, which resulted in over 2 lakh crore savings for the government." 

"This infused more funds for the benefit of the country's poor section," she said.

Highlighting the government's approach, Nirmala said, “Saturation approach has helped in covering all people and achieving social justice, reducing corruption, prevents nepotism, and infuse transparency.”

The Union Minister also mentioned that, "Food worries were eliminated for 80 crore people, through minimum price support (MSP) aimed at providing basic needs."
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:42 IST

