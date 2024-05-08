Advertisement

Cook’s sneakers: Apple CEO Tim Cook stepped out in a special pair of sneakers at sought-after the ‘Let Loose’ event of Apple for the unveiling of the company's new iPad lineup. The tech honcho laced up a one-of-one Air Max 1 '86 that was created by Nike for Cook on an iPad Pro with the brand's first-ever Apple Pencil Pro. On the tongue tag, it says "Made on iPad" underneath the traditional Nike logo.

This is the first time an official Apple Nike sneaker has ever been made, although the partnership between the two companies dates back to 2006 when they launched Nike+ performance chips that tracked athlete performance from a device placed inside the midsole of sneakers. Apple and Nike have worked together recently in the form of co-branded Apple Watches.

Advertisement

Well before the Nike connection, Apple had its own branded sneakers in the 90s that now fetch thousands of dollars at auction. Oh, and of course, Tim Cook had to flex a bit with those custom Nike Air Max 1 '86s. Can't blame him for wanting to make a statement, especially when he's got the whole tech world watching!

But it's not only the Cook’s sneakers which was the highlight, those sleek new iPads stole the spotlight! But wait, there's more! Those iPad Pros with Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays sound like a visual feast. I mean, reaching peak brightness levels akin to the desktop Pro XDR Display?

Advertisement

In one of the most successful events, Apple announced its latest lineup of iPads during its virtual "Let Loose" event, marking the first release of new iPad models since 2022. The announcement introduced two versions of the iPad Air and two versions of the iPad Pro, available in both 11- and 13-inch sizes are the thinnest iPads ever.

The M4 chip making its grand debut. With all these upgrades, it's no wonder the starting price for the iPad Pro is hitting the $999 mark. Another most anticipated upgrade, the FaceTime cameras for the iPad have been relocated from the short edge to the long edge, making it more accessible to have horizontal video calls.

Advertisement

But hold onto your hats because Apple isn't done yet. They've even revamped the Apple Pencil with a Pro version, complete with improved sensors and haptic feedback. And get this – now you can squeeze and twist it for some seriously dynamic creative action. They call it the Barrel Roll – talk about adding some spice to your sketches!