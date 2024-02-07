Advertisement

Ram Temple consecration: In the run-up to the Ayodhya Temple Consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Jan 22, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has initiated a nationwide campaign called Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya. On the day of the consecration, under this campaign, various business organizations in Delhi and all states across the country made extensive preparations to organize diverse programs in their respective markets on January 22.

“As all these events will take place in the markets, both Delhi and the country's markets will remain open tomorrow, allowing traders and the general public to celebrate the joy of Shri Ram Mandir together,” the traders body said on Sunday.

CAIT Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal mentioned that tomorrow, there will be more than 2,000 events of various scales in Delhi alone, while across the country, over 30,000 Shri Ram programs are scheduled.

“This will mark the largest day in this century when such a multitude of events will happen simultaneously. He informed me that today, there was a significant increase in the demand for flowers to decorate homes, markets, temples, and other places,” Khandelwal added further.

According to the CAIT, there was also a surge in the purchase of clay lamps. Sweet shops witnessed substantial crowds, with people buying sweets on a large scale for tomorrow's Prasad.

“There is a shortage of Shri Ram flags and banners in the markets,” CAIT stated.

Khandelwal mentioned that due to the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir, the country has experienced tremendous enthusiasm and excitement. The extensive programs and the sale of items related to Lord Ram have resulted in a business turnover surpassing one lakh crore.