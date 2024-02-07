English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

CAIT initiated a nationwide campaign ‘Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya’

All these events will take place in the markets, both Delhi and the country's markets will remain open tomorrow

Business Desk
Ram city Ayodhya
Ram city Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Temple consecration: In the run-up to the Ayodhya Temple Consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Jan 22, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has initiated a nationwide campaign called Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya. On the day of the consecration, under this campaign, various business organizations in Delhi and all states across the country made extensive preparations to organize diverse programs in their respective markets on January 22.

“As all these events will take place in the markets, both Delhi and the country's markets will remain open tomorrow, allowing traders and the general public to celebrate the joy of Shri Ram Mandir together,” the traders body said on Sunday. 

Advertisement

CAIT Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal mentioned that tomorrow, there will be more than 2,000 events of various scales in Delhi alone, while across the country, over 30,000 Shri Ram programs are scheduled. 

“This will mark the largest day in this century when such a multitude of events will happen simultaneously. He informed me that today, there was a significant increase in the demand for flowers to decorate homes, markets, temples, and other places,” Khandelwal added further. 

Advertisement

According to the CAIT, there was also a surge in the purchase of clay lamps. Sweet shops witnessed substantial crowds, with people buying sweets on a large scale for tomorrow's Prasad. 

“There is a shortage of Shri Ram flags and banners in the markets,” CAIT stated. 

Advertisement

Khandelwal mentioned that due to the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir, the country has experienced tremendous enthusiasm and excitement. The extensive programs and the sale of items related to Lord Ram have resulted in a business turnover surpassing one lakh crore.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos7 minutes ago

  3. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement