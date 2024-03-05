English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

China boosts defence budget by 7.2% to $232 billion

China's defence budget, three times higher than that of India, remains a significant force on the global stage. Despite a slowdown in economic growth

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

China Defence budget: China has announced a 7.2 per cent increase in its defence budget, reaching $232 billion, signaling its commitment to the extensive modernization of its military. The move comes amidst ongoing tensions involving Taiwan, disputes in the South China Sea, border frictions with India, and heightened rivalry with the United States.

As the world's second-highest spender on defence after the U.S., China allocated 1.67 trillion yuan (approximately USD 232 billion) for defense spending. In comparison, the U.S. defense budget for the previous year amounted to $886 billion. This increase mirrors the 7.2 per cent growth seen in China's defence budget last year, marking the eighth consecutive year of such an uptick.

Advertisement

China's defence budget, three times higher than that of India, remains a significant force on the global stage. Despite a slowdown in economic growth, China has proposed a modest five percent target for its economy this year while continuing to prioritize defense.

Territorial disputes with neighboring countries, including Taiwan, the South China Sea claims, and ongoing tensions with India, contribute to China's focus on military capabilities. The country perceives Taiwan as a rebel province, emphasizing reunification with the mainland, even by force if necessary. Additionally, China claims a majority of the South China Sea, leading to counterclaims from the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Advertisement

The ongoing NPC (National People’s Congress) session, attended by President Xi Jinping, plays a crucial role this year due to recent military purges carried out by Xi. Observers note the removal of top military officials, including Defense Minister Gen Li Shangfu, and nine generals linked to the missile force for suspected violations.

Premier Li Qiang, presenting the defense budget hike, emphasized strengthening the military's all-around training, combat readiness, and modernization of the military governance system. While there is no immediate war plan, experts predict China will continue steady growth in military spending to achieve its reunification goals and narrow the military power gap with the U.S.

Advertisement

The Chinese military has set a target of 2027 to achieve modernization goals, paving the way to become a "world-class" military power by 2049. Li stressed the government's support for national defense development and the armed forces, with a focus on consolidating unity between the military, government, and the people.

On the Taiwan issue, Li reiterated China's commitment to the one-China principle, opposing separatist activities and external interference. The defense budget increase underscores China's strategic priorities, balancing modernization efforts with regional and global geopolitical dynamics.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on Mar 8

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo