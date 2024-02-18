English
Chinese Invoke God of Wealth for Economic Turnaround in Dragon Year

Seeking blessings and good fortune, massive crowds have flocked to temple fairs across China during the eight-day Spring Festival holidays.

Business Desk
Chinese New Year: In a display of traditional fervor during the Lunar New Year, Chinese citizens are turning to Buddhist temples, especially those dedicated to the God of Wealth, as they usher in the Year of the Dragon. 

Seeking blessings and good fortune, massive crowds have flocked to temple fairs across China during the eight-day Spring Festival holidays.

Videos and social media posts capture the vibrant scenes in Beijing and various cities, highlighting the surge in temple visits. What sets this year apart is the notable presence of young individuals who, despite facing economic challenges and heightened unemployment, express more interest in welcoming the God of Wealth than finding romantic partners.

This Lunar New Year also sees a virtual trend, with netizens changing their digital wallpapers to images of the God of Wealth. Tourist attractions are embracing the theme, featuring individuals dressed as the deity to wish visitors good fortune.

Chinese growth 

While China's economy recorded a 5.2 per cent growth in 2023 within the government's target range, the business confidence remains low. Economic challenges, including a property crisis and geopolitical tensions, have led to contractions in private and foreign investments. The uncertainty has prompted a shift towards conservative investment strategies, with gold gaining popularity as a safe-haven asset.

China's surpassing of India's gold consumption in 2023, reaching 630 tonnes compared to India's 562.3 tonnes, reflects the growing inclination toward gold investments. This trend is driven by the precious metal's perceived safety amid economic uncertainties. The surge in gold investments signifies a changing sentiment among investors who are adopting a more cautious approach in the face of evolving economic challenges, particularly in the property and stock markets.

