Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked from February 1

After the price hike, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,769.50.

Business Desk
Commercial LPG cylinder prices
Commercial LPG cylinder prices | Image:PTI
Price Hike: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced price revisions for commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas)

The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been hiked by Rs 14 and the new rates are effective from February 1. 

After the price hike, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,769.50.

However, the domestic LPG cylinder prices will remain unaltered. 

Notably, the monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders happen on the first day of each month.

The pricing of domestic cooking gas varies from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on January 1, 2024. 

In the last price alteration move, OMC's had slashed the prices of 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinders in top metro cities. 

In New Delhi, a commercial cylinder, used in various establishments such as hotels and restaurants, were available at a cost of Rs 1,755.50, down from Rs 1,757. 

In Mumbai, the price has been reduced to Rs 1,708.50 from Rs 1,710.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:05 IST

