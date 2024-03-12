×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Current Account Deficit likely to hit 1.2% of GDP in Q3: India Ratings

According to India Ratings, Q3 of FY24 witnessed a 1.1 per cent YoY growth in merchandise exports.

Reported by: Business Desk
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines.
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CAD in Q3: The current account deficit (CAD) is likely to hit $11 billion or 1.2 per cent of the GDP in the third quarter of 2023-24, a report by India Ratings said on Tuesday. The uptick, albeit marginal from the preceding quarter, marks a significant jump from the same quarter last year.

Projections for Q4FY24
Despite the global economic atmosphere's lingering uncertainties, Ind-Ra projects a potential dip in the current account deficit for the fourth quarter of FY24. Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist at Ind-Ra, points to emerging positive signals, notably the expansion of the global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the first time in 17 months.

Advertisement

Anticipating a surge in merchandise exports and moderation in the goods trade deficit, Ind-Ra foresees an optimistic trade scenario for Q4FY24. The predicted seven-quarter high for merchandise exports at $117 billion highlights resilience in India's export performance.

According to India Ratings, Q3 of FY24 witnessed a 1.1 per cent YoY growth in merchandise exports. The rise, fueled by demand spikes from key partners like the US, the UAE, and the Netherlands, manifested in sectors like gold, iron ore, and telecom instruments.

Advertisement


Import Dynamics and Price Volatility

On the import front, Q3FY24 showcased a noteworthy increase, hitting a yearly high of $176.2 billion. Key import categories such as intermediate and consumer durable goods surged, contributing to the trade narrative. Meanwhile, energy and non-energy prices experienced contractions, while precious metal prices soared to a 10-quarter high.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

2 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

2 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

3 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

15 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

17 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

18 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Attends Weapon Exercises 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming: How to watch the UCL match?

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Biggest Ajay Devgn Hits That Are Remakes

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  4. Kerala on Alert After 190 Mumps Cases Reported in a Day

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Vishal Mega Mart eyes Rs 8,300 crore IPO to expand its footprint: Report

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo