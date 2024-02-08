English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

DoT Takes proactive measures in preventing cyber frauds

The DoT explains how the scamsters operate and their modus operandi.

Russian hackers were inside Ukraine telecoms giant for months.
Russian hackers were inside Ukraine telecoms giant for months. | Image:Unsplash
Measures to counter cyber frauds: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has taken a proactive drive to prevent malicious incoming calls and safeguard cyber crimes and frauds, the government release said today. The Department has advised citizens to beware of receiving malicious incoming calls asking them to dial *401# followed by some unknown mobile number.

This activates unconditional call forwarding received on the mobile of citizens to the unknown mobile number. This allows fraudsters to receive all incoming calls and can be used for fraud.

The DoT explains how the scamsters operate and their modus operandi

According to the release, the fraudster calls the telecom subscriber and pretends to be a customer service representative or technical support staff from their telecom service provider.

“The fraudster states that either there is a problem with their SIM card or there is some issue related to network or service quality and they need to dial a specific code to fix the problem. This code usually starts with *401# followed by a mobile number,” it stated.

After doing so unconditional call forwarding is activated on their mobile number and all incoming calls etc. are forwarded to the fraudster's mobile number. The fraudster then receives all incoming calls and can be used for fraud.

The DoT has been actively informing all users and reiterates regularly how to protect yourself:

The telecom service providers never ask their subscribers to dial *401# 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

