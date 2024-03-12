Advertisement

Employment outlook: In the face of global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, India emerges as a beacon of stability in the employment landscape, with the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey showcasing the country's robust hiring sentiments for the second quarter of 2024.

According to the survey encompassing nearly 3,150 employers, India leads the charge among 42 nations worldwide, boasting a Net Employment Outlook of 36 per cent. Despite a marginal decrease from the previous quarter, this figure underscores the nation's steadfastness amidst talent shortages and evolving market dynamics.

"India's consistent optimism in employment outlook reflects its resilience and adaptability amid dynamic global scenarios," said Sandeep Gulati, managing director of ManpowerGroup India and Middle East. He stressed on India's prowess in sectors like healthcare, life sciences, and renewable energy, attributing growth to government initiatives and robust infrastructure.

The survey presents noteworthy trends across regional and sectoral dimensions. Employers in the Northern region exhibit the strongest hiring intentions, up 40%, followed by the West (+35%), South (+33%), and East (+30%). All sectors display positive growth trajectories, with healthcare and life sciences leading the pack (+44%), followed by communication services (+43%) and information technology (+41%).

While large organisations demonstrate the most optimistic hiring sentiments, with very large organisations leading the charge at (+44%), the overall increase in hiring intentions across industry sizes signifies a buoyant market outlook.

Despite these promising indicators, challenges persist, notably in the energy and utilities sector, which reported a comparatively weaker outlook.

The survey findings underline India's resilience in navigating global uncertainties, fuelled by a confluence of factors including government support, robust educational infrastructure, and a rising talent pool.