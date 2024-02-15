Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Export up 3.12% to $36.92 billion in January

Following a two-month stint of negative growth, imports rebounded by approximately 3 per cent, registering $54.41 billion in January.

Business Desk
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia | Image:Unsplash
Exports rise: India's export resilience took center stage in January, surging to a three-month high at 3.12 per cent to reach $36.92 billion, defying global uncertainties, including the ongoing Red Sea crisis. The government's latest data release on Thursday revealed a trade deficit narrowing to a nine-month low of $17.49 billion, signaling a robust performance in challenging times.

Following a two-month stint of negative growth, imports rebounded by approximately 3 per cent, registering $54.41 billion in January. 

The trade deficit hitting a nine-month low is particularly notable, with the previous dip recorded in April 2023 at $15.24 billion. Noteworthy contributions came from a 4.33 per cent increase in crude oil imports, totaling around $16.56 billion, and a staggering 174 per cent surge in gold imports to $1.9 billion.

While cumulative exports from April to January faced a 4.89 per cent dip, reaching $353.92 billion, imports contracted by 6.71 per cent to $561.12 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of $207.2 billion, a decrease from the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Defying Global Uncertainties

Despite challenges such as the Red Sea crisis, global economic downturn, and fluctuating commodity prices, India managed to achieve positive growth in merchandise exports in January. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal assured continued support for exporters, emphasizing measures such as extending credit and maintaining stable insurance premium rates.

The Red Sea crisis has notably impacted transportation costs, prompting a longer route due to heightened security concerns. To navigate these challenges, the government established a task force on non-tariff barriers to enhance market access for exporters.

The positive momentum in exports can be attributed to a strategic focus on new products and territories, coupled with collaborative efforts to address geopolitical and economic uncertainties. 

The concurrent growth in services exports, an uptick in India's global export share, and sector-specific positive trends collectively underscore optimism for India's trade landscape, even amid a complex global backdrop.

 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

