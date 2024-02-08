Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

FCI should emerge as a trusted partner of farmers: Piyush Goyal

FCI’s Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) operations have also proved to be an effective tool in moderating the prices of essential commodities.

Business Desk
Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. | Image:PTI
FCI to embrace digitization: The Food Corporation of India should emerge as a trusted partner of farmers and people of the country, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said while delivering address during 60th Foundation of FCI on Sunday. 

Goyal also added that FCI plays a crucial role in facilitating flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) by providing rations to beneficiaries in every corner of the country. 

“The role of FCI is not only to deliver ration, but also to instill confidence in farmers and beneficiaries by bringing transparency, efficiency, and accountability,” Goyal added further. 

Digitization and Tech

Talking about the second area of priority, Goyal said FCI needs to embrace digitization and technology by bringing quality. He said quality can be achieved in areas like inspection, procurement, transportation, distribution, and storage. He also suggested reducing operational costs through route optimization, mechanised loading/unloading, innovative storage solutions, and others.

He said FCI’s Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) operations have also proved to be an effective tool in moderating the prices of essential commodities like wheat and rice to benefit consumers. 

“FCI has provided fair value of farmer’s produce and ensured no farmer should take up distress sale. He said that the corporation should collectively continue to work towards strengthening dialogue with the farmers,” the minister added.

He further added FCI has now entered the modern era of operations, adopting digitization, streamlining the procurement process, setting up state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment, streamlining food grains procurement, constructing of steel silos for better storage, installing CCTV cameras for better monitoring thereby, bettering infrastructure.

Present during the event was Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary Department of Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashok KK Meena, Chairman & Managing Director (C&MD) FCI and other officers and staff.

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

