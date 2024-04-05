Advertisement

Fed rate cut: Thomas Barkin, President of the Richmond Federal Reserve, said in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Thursday that his decision to advocate for interest rate cuts hinges on the sustained broadness of inflation across various sectors. He stressed that a more widespread deceleration in price increases is necessary before he feels comfortable recommending rate reductions.

As a voting member on Fed interest rate policy for this year, Barkin elucidated his approach to scrutinising forthcoming data as the central bank approaches a pivotal juncture concerning potential rate cuts. While market speculation points towards a probable rate reduction in June, Barkin hinted that if forthcoming key reports fail to demonstrate significant progress in curbing inflation, such a move might be delayed until later in the year.

Although Barkin refrained from divulging specific rate projections, he elaborated on his apprehensions regarding recent inflation metrics, particularly highlighting his concern over the enduring ability of many firms to maintain substantial pricing power, thus contributing to sustained inflationary pressures.

Pre-pandemic, Barkin noted that roughly a quarter of goods and services typically experienced price hikes exceeding 3 per cent. However, in the current scenario, he observed that this proportion has surged to 55 per cent, a trend that he finds challenging to reconcile with the desired trajectory for overall inflation to return to the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target.

Reflecting on the close of 2023, Barkin remarked on the encouraging quality of economic indicators that made a case for a proactive stance on rate cuts. However, the unexpectedly elevated inflation witnessed in January and February tempered this optimism, prompting a reassessment of the economic landscape.

Despite the prevailing expectation among Fed officials to lower interest rates this year from the existing range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent, Barkin echoed the concerns expressed by several policymakers regarding the persistent inflationary pressures observed thus far in 2024.

Barkin underscored the significance of next week's release of the Consumer Price Index for March in gauging whether the initial months of the year were merely indicative of temporary disruptions or a more enduring challenge to price stability.

Acknowledging the complexities of interpreting price data amidst shifting consumer behaviors, Barkin stressed the need for continued vigilance and flexibility in monetary policy decisions, highlighting his openness to rate cuts contingent upon data-driven confidence in curbing inflation.

In his interactions with local businesses, Barkin noted emerging patterns in pricing strategies aimed at mitigating the impact of inflation on consumers across income brackets. While acknowledging a gradual retreat from the peak inflationary pressures witnessed earlier, Barkin stressed the importance of ongoing data analysis in understanding the pace and trajectory of disinflation.

(With Reuters inputs.)