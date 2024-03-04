Advertisement

Conference on GST Enforcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the first-ever National Conference of Enforcement Chiefs of State and Central GST Formations in New Delhi. The conference served as a crucial platform for the exchange of best practices in enforcement actions, fostering understanding among tax authorities and streamlining their operations.

Sitharaman, in her address, lauded the tireless efforts of both the central and state GST formations since 2017 in establishing a reliable and goal-oriented GST system by harnessing technology. Emphasising the importance of leveraging technology to address existing loopholes and enhance taxpayer services, Sitharaman urged GST formations to prioritize innovation.

She advocated for the sharing of emerging best practices, emphasizing the need for seamless coordination among states in the larger national interest.

The finance minister highlighted the significance of regularly holding such meetings among enforcement chiefs of both the centre and states. She encouraged the platform for discussing obstacles, exchanging successful strategies, and collectively advancing towards a more robust and harmonious tax infrastructure.

Sitharaman also stressed the need for prompt resolution of classification-related issues through appropriate channels. Reflecting on the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she commended the cleansing and strengthening of systems through persistent efforts.

The finance minister urged GST officials to engage with stakeholders, enhance compliance, streamline processes, and work collaboratively towards making the tax system more transparent and efficient. She emphasized the importance of clarity and transparency in the system.

Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance, praised the initiative of organizing the conference, highlighting its potential to streamline various issues related to indirect tax enforcement and develop strategies for upcoming challenges through collaborative brainstorming.

Chaudhary hailed GST as a major reform in India, simplifying indirect taxation and making life easier for citizens. He encouraged GST formations to work towards facilitating more taxpayers and expressed optimism about achieving a monthly target of Rs. 2 lakh crore in GST revenue soon.

