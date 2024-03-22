×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Foreign exchange reserves hit record high, reflecting strong inflows

The Indian economy's robust growth trajectory, expected at 7.6 per cent this year and among the fastest globally, has attracted major overseas investment.

Reported by: Business Desk
Forex news
The recent increase in forex reserves was partly attributed to the maturity of a $5 billion dollar/rupee swap that matured on March 11 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Forex reserves at record high: Country’s foreign exchange reserves have surged to a record high, marking the fourth consecutive week of growth, according to data released by the central bank on Friday. As of March 15, the reserves reached an unprecedented level of $642.49 billion, reflecting an increase of $6.4 billion during the reporting week.

The Indian economy's robust growth trajectory, expected at 7.6 per cent this year and among the fastest globally, has attracted major overseas investment. In 2023 alone, the country witnessed inflows of $20.7 billion in overseas equity, with an additional $1.85 billion recorded so far this year. Furthermore, India's inclusion on global bond indexes has drawn over $10 billion since late September.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been absorbing a substantial portion of these inflows to prevent rapid appreciation of the rupee, consequently bolstering its forex reserves. The accumulation of reserves provides the central bank with ample ammunition to manage currency fluctuations during periods of market volatility.

India's forex reserves, including the central bank's forward holdings, now cover more than 11 months of imports, hitting a nearly two-year peak. IDFC FIRST Bank economist Gaura Sen Gupta commented on the healthy external metrics, emphasizing the adequacy of the current reserve levels in shielding the economy from external shocks.

Advertisement

The recent increase in forex reserves was partly attributed to the maturity of a $5 billion dollar/rupee swap that matured on March 11. Additionally, the RBI likely made additional dollar purchases amounting to approximately $3 billion during the week, contributing to the rise in reserves.

Changes in foreign currency assets are influenced by the RBI's intervention in the forex market and fluctuations in the value of foreign assets held in the reserves. Despite the rupee's marginal decline of 0.1 per cent against the dollar during the week of March 15, trading within a range of 82.6400 and 82.9525, the currency settled at a record closing low of 83.4250 on Friday, marking a 0.7 per cent decline for the week.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

a few seconds ago
IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

a minute ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

2 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

3 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

4 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

4 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

5 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

6 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

6 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

10 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

11 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

19 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

20 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

24 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

25 minutes ago
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024

Chery to enter Italy

27 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo