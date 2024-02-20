Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Global macroeconomic scenario appears to have stabilised in 2023:  FinMin

The report also highlighted that financial markets might have preemptively factored in more rate cuts than central banks in advanced economies.

Business Desk
Economic Growth Initiatives
Economic Growth Initiatives | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Global macroeconomic stability: 2023 emerges as a year of stabilization after grappling with uncertainties and market fluctuations. Despite lingering geopolitical concerns, the easing of inflationary pressures in most Advanced Economies (AEs) and a subdued banking sector risk signal a more stable environment, the monthly economic review by the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. 

Consumer price inflation, a key metric, has notably moderated in AEs, a welcome respite for the global economic scenario. Anticipating declining inflationary pressures, major central banks are signaling rate cuts in 2024, leading to a surge in equity markets and a decline in bond yields. 

According to the report, the economic interventions undertaken in response to commodity price escalation and fiscal expansion during the pandemic are casting a lasting shadow on the economy. 

The report also highlighted that financial markets might have preemptively factored in more rate cuts than central banks in advanced economies may actually implement.

Global Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) injects further positivity into the narrative, projecting global growth at 3.1 per cent in 2024 and 3.2 per cent in 2025 in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO). 

This upward revision from the October 2023 WEO is attributed to the resilience demonstrated by the United States, key emerging markets, and the supportive fiscal measures adopted in China.

As the likelihood of a hard landing diminishes and adverse supply shocks unwind, the global economic outlook appears more balanced. 

Factors such as faster-than-expected disinflation, China's rapid economic rebound, and structural reforms across economies contribute to this optimism. However, the horizon is not without its share of risks. Ongoing geopolitical conflicts, like attacks in the Red Sea and the war in Ukraine, loom as potential disruptors, generating fresh adverse supply shocks affecting vital sectors such as food, energy, and transportation.

Moreover, a slower-than-anticipated decline in core inflation due to persistent labor market tightness and renewed supply chain tensions could prompt a reconsideration of rate cut expectations. Market observers are noting shifts in expectations, with March rate cut predictions in the United States being reevaluated and signals of a potential peak frenzy in U.S. stock markets.

As the global economic narrative unfolds, vigilance is essential. Observers point to potential financial stability risks, including tightened global financial conditions, flight-to-safety capital flows, and a strengthened U.S. dollar, all of which could reverberate across international trade and economic growth. 

The business world remains on the lookout for signals that will shape the trajectory of the post-uncertainty global economy.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

