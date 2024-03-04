Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Global manufacturing back in growth territory in Feb: S&P Global

The index of production reached a nine-month high, indicating a revival and building on the marginal return to output growth seen in January.

Reported by: Business Desk
Manufacturing
Manufacturing | Image:Pexels
Worldwide manufacturing growth: Global manufacturing has exhibited signs of resurgence in February, marking a positive shift in business conditions worldwide after 18 months, as reported by S&P Global on Monday. This growth in global manufacturing shows a potential recovery in the goods-producing sector, which had been grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 reopening and the subsequent shift in demand from goods to services. 

The Global Manufacturing PMI, sponsored by JPMorgan and compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, climbed from 50.0 in January to 50.3 in February, surpassing the neutral level of 50.0. This uptick is significant, signaling the first improvement in business conditions since August 2022.

The index of production reached a nine-month high, indicating a revival and building on the marginal return to output growth seen in January. New orders saw an increase for the first time in 20 months, supported by a near-stabilisation of global export orders, which experienced one of the smallest declines in two years. This data suggests a potential recovery in the goods-producing sector, which has faced challenges over the past 18 months.
The positive shift also marks a reversal of the disinflationary trend that had played a role in mitigating the post-pandemic inflation spike. The decline in goods production was initially triggered by a shift in spending from goods to services in 2022, coupled with increased living costs due to higher interest rates and inflation. 

Another contributing factor was the reversal of the global inventory building witnessed during the pandemic, as manufacturers destocked following an unexpected fall in demand.

India’s Manufacturing Growth
Similarly, India's manufacturing sector exhibited notable improvement, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rising from 56.5 in January to 56.9 in February, indicating the strongest sectoral health since September 2023. A PMI score above 50 signifies expansion. Overall, the data suggests a positive momentum in the global manufacturing sector, with indications of recovery from the challenges posed by the shifting economic landscape and the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

