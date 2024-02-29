Advertisement

In a move aimed at bolstering country’s renewable energy infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to two major initiatives.

The Cabinet has approved the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a pioneering scheme designed to facilitate the installation of rooftop solar panels in one crore households across the nation. With a substantial outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the scheme promises to revolutionise residential energy consumption patterns.

Under this initiative, eligible households stand to benefit from substantial financial assistance, including a 60 per cent subsidy on system costs for 2 kW systems and 40 per cent for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity. Additionally, households can access collateral-free, low-interest loans for installing residential rooftop solar systems up to 3 kW. The scheme aims to empower households with free electricity up to 300 units per month, while also enabling them to generate surplus power for sale to DISCOMs, thus contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Furthermore, the PM-Surya Ghar scheme is projected to add a formidable 30 GW of solar capacity through rooftop installations, resulting in a significant reduction of CO2 emissions and the creation of approximately 17 lakh direct jobs across various sectors.