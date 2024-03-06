×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Govt successfully kept inflation below 5%: Amit Shah

Shah pointed to positive indicators such as GDP growth, per capita income, electronics exports, forex reserves.

Reported by: Business Desk
Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shah on Inflation: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that the Indian government successfully kept inflation below 5 per cent, comparing it to the double-digit inflation during the Congress-led UPA regime. Shah was speaking at the India Global Forum's annual investment summit, Shah emphasised the economic transformation since 2014, portraying India as a policy-driven state. 

He set forth the goal of achieving a $4 trillion economy by the end of the year and expressed confidence in meeting this target. Shah outlined the government's vision, including plans to establish a space station by 2025 and eradicate Left Wing Extremism in the next two years. 

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader and predicted that India would be among the top three global economies by 2047, the centenary of independence.

Highlighting achievements under the BJP government, Shah pointed to positive indicators such as GDP growth, per capita income, electronics exports, forex reserves, and the significant rise in the number of start-ups. 

He detailed the government's plans, such as hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and sending a person to the moon by 2040. Shah also noted a substantial reduction in violence in key regions, including the North East, Naxal-dominated areas, and Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Home Minister's statements underscored the government's focus on economic growth, development, and security initiatives for the nation's overall progress.

