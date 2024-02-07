Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Here is all you need to know about India’s growth in FY24

Economists and analysts have divergent views about India’s growth story in 2024.

Business Desk
IMF raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast
IMF raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Growth in FY24: The first advance estimate by the National Statistical Commission in early January pegged India’s growth at 7.3 per cent in FY24, much higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s growth estimate of 7 per cent. The growth estimate by NSO is the highest on the Street so far. Economists and analysts have divergent views about India’s growth story in 2024. Some see growth being robust and some see many downside risks to growth. 

Here is how other brokerages and credit rating agencies pegged India’s growth in FY24. 

RBI expects India’s growth at 7 per cent in FY24

Barclays has projected 6.70 per cent growth in FY24.

BofA expects India’s growth to be 6.5 per cent for FY24.

Global Research sees India growing at 6.30 per cent for FY24. 

Deutsche Bank projected growth in FY24 at 6.40 per cent.

Citigroup estimated India’s growth at 6.20 per cent in Q2 of FY24. 

JP Morgan projected growth at 6.20 per cent.

Goldman Sachs estimated the growth at 6.5 per cent in FY24. 

SBI revised the GDP growth in FY24 to 7 per cent 

DBS has increased the GDP forecast to 6.8 per cent in FY24

QuantEco GDP growth projection stands at 6.5 per cent in FY24

UN projected India's growth rate at 6.2 per cent

India Ratings revised India's growth story to 6.7 per cent

Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:20 IST

