Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

HP govt signs MoU with NDDB to provide consultancy for milk plant in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Press Trust Of India
Milk
Milk | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to provide consultancy services for the establishment of an automated milk processing plant in Dhagwar in Kangra, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

The Dhagwar plant, with an initial capacity of 1.50 lakh litres per day (LLDP) and expandable up to 3 LLPD, would be a fully automatic facility and will play a crucial role in bolstering the rural economy by directly purchasing milk from the farmers in four districts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una, he said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This ambitious project, set to be constructed with an investment of Rs 225 crore in the first phase, aims to produce a diverse range of dairy products, including curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, khoya and mozzarella cheese," he said.

"An additional investment of Rs 43 crore has been earmarked for strengthening the milk procurement network with a target to purchase 2.74 LLPD for sustaining the plant's operations" he added.

Advertisement

The initiative, aligned with the government's commitment to farmer welfare, also includes plans for the second phase, which would see the production of milk powder, ice cream and various types of cheese at the Dhagwar Plant, the statement added.

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement