Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

India aims for a developed $30 trillion economy by 2047, says India Ratings and Research

We expect the Indian economy under different scenarios to enter into the upper-middle income category (per capita income $4,466-13,845) over FY33–FY36

Reported by: Business Desk
Growth lacking sustainability holds little significance: PK Mishra
Growth lacking sustainability holds little significance: PK Mishra | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
India’s booming economy: India is striving to become the fastest-growing economy among G20 developing nations, eyeing a transformation into a developed $30 trillion economy by 2047, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The projected growth, estimated at $3.6 trillion in FY24, hinges on factors such as real GDP growth, inflation, and the INR/USD exchange rate. Ind-Ra's optimistic scenarios, presented by Sunil Kumar Sinha, suggest India could enter the upper-middle-income category and achieve a $15 trillion economy by FY47.

“We expect the Indian economy under different scenarios to enter into the upper-middle income category (per capita income $4,466-13,845) over FY33–FY36 and to a $15 trillion economy over FY43-FY47”, says Dr Sunil Kumar Sinha, Senior Director and Principal Economist said. 

While uncertainties persist in the global and domestic macroeconomic environment, achieving the $30 trillion target depends on various factors, including energy transition, low-carbon manufacturing and services, and the expansion of the middle class. India's commitment to energy transition, articulated at the COP26 Summit, includes ambitious goals such as 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and achieving net-zero status by 2070. Ind-Ra expects this commitment to unlock new growth opportunities in renewable energy, power storage, distribution, and grid infrastructure.

India's emphasis on energy efficiency, conservation, and decarbonization aligns with recent legislative amendments introducing renewable energy mandates and proposing a carbon credits trading scheme. The transition to low-carbon products in manufacturing and exports is anticipated to be a significant driver of economic growth.

According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), the rising income and aspirations of the middle-income class are identified as a key growth engine. The size of the middle-class population is expected to expand substantially, reaching 1.02 billion by 2046-47, influencing consumption patterns and investment decisions. 

The report underscores that irrespective of whether the $30 trillion target is met, India's per capita income is estimated to reach $9,218 to $9,920 by FY47, bringing the country closer to the threshold of high-income nations.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

