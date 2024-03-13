×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

India and ADB Ink $181 Million Loan to Enhance Urban Livability and Mobility

The Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project seeks to create environmentally sustainable and efficient peri-urban areas.

Reported by: Business Desk
Asian Development Bank (ADB), (Representative Image)
Asian Development Bank (ADB), (Representative Image) | Image:File Photo
India and ADB join hands: The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have finalised a $181 million loan agreement to facilitate the development of high-quality infrastructure and services, ultimately improving urban livability and mobility in Ahmedabad's peri-urban regions in Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project seeks to create environmentally sustainable and efficient peri-urban areas. The project aims to establish robust physical and social infrastructure, foster economic vibrancy, and solidify the region's identity as a preferred investment destination.

Ahmedabad's growth as an economic center brings opportunities, but it also presents challenges in managing urban sprawl, particularly in peri-urban areas. The project addresses this challenge by expanding quality urban services and improving transport connectivity for the large migrant population settled in the city's periphery.

Key components of the project include the construction of 166 km of water distribution network, 126 km of climate-resilient stormwater drainage, 300 km of sewerage systems, and four sewage treatment plants. Additionally, the project supports improvements to 10 junctions along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road, enhancing connectivity between peri-urban areas and Ahmedabad city.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

