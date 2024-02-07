English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

India Inc aims for $5 trillion economy: Deloitte survey highlights confidence and strategic focus

The survey highlights the increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence in modern business, with 99% of businesses expecting AI to evolve.

Business Desk
Indian economy
Indian economy | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

$5 trillion economy: India Inc expresses confidence in the prospect of achieving a $5 trillion economy, propelled by infrastructure investments, additional reforms, and increased technology adoption, as per a CXO survey conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

Deloitte's statement outlines that approximately 50 per cent of India Inc remains optimistic about the country achieving over 6.5 per cent growth in FY25, with business leaders expecting robust economic growth for the next fiscal year.

Advertisement

Among industry sectors, automotive (50 per cent), consumers and retail (66 per cent), technology, media, and telecommunication (47 per cent), and energy, resources, and industrials (44 per cent) anticipate high growth.

The statement notes that government initiatives, trade collaborations, reduced logistics costs, and policies promoting industrial production, including intelligent automation and sustainable technologies, contribute to this momentum. Changing consumer preferences and strong demand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities also play a role in shaping this positive outlook.

Advertisement

Deloitte emphasises that India is poised to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and research, with government support for initiatives focusing on the pivotal role of research and development (R&D).

As leaders anticipate significant growth in the semiconductor industry, there is a call for a comprehensive, long-term policy framework from the government to attract investments. About 64 per cent of respondents advocate for R&D support for local companies, while 57 per cent underscore the significance of an effective Intellectual Property Rights framework.

Advertisement

The survey highlights the increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern business, with 99 per cent of businesses expecting AI to evolve. Around 70 per cent of consumer and retail businesses are urging government support to regulate AI use, emphasising strict adherence to ethical practices in data and methods.

Leaders also anticipate the government prioritising the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies, along with continuous efforts in more skill development initiatives, particularly in upskilling and nurturing talent in tier-2 and 3 cities.

Advertisement

To foster India’s growth and ensure sustained business expansion and more foreign investments, approximately 80 per cent of leaders emphasise the continuity of tax certainty. The survey findings underscore the importance of innovation and collaboration in pursuing economic excellence.

Sanjay Kumar, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, notes, "As we navigate the challenges and opportunities outlined in the survey, the vision for a digitally empowered India becomes increasingly tangible."

Advertisement

"Through strategic technological advancements, we are poised to elevate the ease of doing business in the country and leave an indelible mark on the global stage," he concludes.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives remain a priority, with 100 per cent of respondents emphasising the importance of renewable energy. Leaders expect the government to prioritise investing in ESG strategies and initiatives, followed by technological innovations, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement. Approximately 90 per cent of businesses also want technological innovation in government processes and operations.

Advertisement

The survey also highlights global headwinds and continued concerns about cost escalation, emphasising the need for strategic measures.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos7 minutes ago

  3. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement