The Union Cabinet on Thursday, February 29, approved the proposal to fix the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for the Kharif season, 2024 from April 1 to September 30 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers and the inclusion of 3 new fertiliser grades under the NBS scheme.

The tentative budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2024 would be approximately R 24,420 crore, announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a press briefing in New Delhi.