Caps Cash Limit: India's central bank is taking decisive steps to curb cash transactions in the lending sector. In a bid to enforce compliance with financial regulations, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are now subject to a strict cash loan cap of 20,000 rupees ($240). This directive, outlined in a letter seen by Reuters and confirmed by informed sources, aligns with Section 269SS of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which prohibits individuals from receiving cash loans exceeding this amount.

The move follows recent scrutiny of IIFL Finance, a non-bank lender, for violations of several regulatory provisions, including those governing cash loan disbursals and collections beyond the statutory limit. Sources, speaking anonymously due to confidentiality concerns, reveal that this development shows that the central bank's commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in the financial sector.

Despite requests for comment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued a response. Nevertheless, this proactive measure highlights the regulatory authority's determination to combat illicit cash transactions and ensure adherence to established financial protocols within NBFCs.

With Reuters Inputs