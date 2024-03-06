×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

India's diamond exports likely to hit 5-yr low in FY'24 to $15-16 bn: Report

The US diamond and jewelry industry is grappling with challenges, including rising inflation and a discernible shift towards experience-based spending.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gujarat's DREAM City: Pioneering a Futuristic Hub to Elevate the Diamond Industry
Gujarat's DREAM City: Pioneering a Futuristic Hub to Elevate the Diamond Industry | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Diamond export: India's cut and polished diamond (CPD) sector is bracing for a significant downturn in the fiscal year 2023-24, with exports projected to hit a five-year low at around $15-16 billion – marking a staggering 25-30 per cent dip, according to insights from CareEdge Ratings. The key culprits behind this somber outlook are the economic woes in major diamond markets, namely the US and China, coupled with a surge in alternative spending options, the burgeoning market for lab-grown diamonds (LGD), and geopolitical tensions.

The US and China, together constituting a substantial 65 per cent share of India's diamond exports, are grappling with economic challenges and a shifting consumer landscape that favors experiences over traditional luxury purchases. In the first ten months of the fiscal year (April-January), CPD exports saw a sharp 28 per cent year-on-year contraction, plummeting to USD 13.04 billion due to dwindling volume and value.

Advertisement

Adding to the industry's woes, the imminent impact of G7 sanctions on Russian-origin diamonds looms large, potentially creating logistical and operational hurdles for Indian CPD players. Looking forward, CareEdge Ratings points to a medium-term outlook shaped by factors like economic recovery in consumer markets, geopolitical dynamics, and evolving customer preferences in the discretionary spending space.

Interestingly, the rating agency suggests that players specializing in smaller carat diamonds (below 0.3 carats) are better positioned than their counterparts dealing in certified diamonds, given the lower price erosion and a more limited impact from the growing trend of lab-grown diamonds. The price correction in smaller diamonds, up to 0.3 carats, reported a milder 5-10 per cent compared to the steeper 10-30 per cent correction in higher carat diamonds.

Advertisement

Stateside, the US diamond and jewelry industry is grappling with challenges, including rising inflation and a discernible shift towards experience-based spending, dampening consumer sentiment. Further compounding the situation is the rising preference for lab-grown diamonds in bridal jewelry due to pricing considerations, resulting in reduced demand in the largest diamond market globally.

Across the Pacific, China, the second-largest market, has been mired in an economic crisis since 2018, marked by a real estate market collapse and a preference for experience-based spending and gold jewelry, all contributing to a subdued demand for diamonds.

Advertisement

In a bid to navigate the challenging landscape and focus on inventory management, Indian entities took a proactive step, opting for a self-imposed suspension of rough diamond imports for a two-month period spanning from October 15 to December 15, 2023. This move underscores the industry's commitment to weathering the storm and adapting to the evolving market dynamics.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

44 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

6 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

6 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

6 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

12 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

12 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Pratyasa was Khelo India University Games’s most successful athlete

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika Extended Pre-Wedding Bash: Here's What Happened On March 6

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 GG vs RCB live: RCB in deep trouble

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  4. Solskjaer wanted Bellingham and Halland in the squad; United ignored him

    Sports 34 minutes ago

  5. Details Of Anant-Radhika's Extended Pre-Wedding Bash Leaked

    Entertainment38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo