English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

India Q3 GDP grows at 8.4%, beats estimates

India remained one of the fastest growing major economy of the world, growing at 8.4% in December quarter as against 7.% in the previous quarter.

Business Desk
Indian economy
Indian economy | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India’s Q3 GDP: India's economic growth showcased a robust growth rate of 8.4 per cent in the December quarter, reaffirming its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy. The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) announced the figures, citing a stellar performance in the manufacturing and construction sectors as key drivers behind the surge.

The latest data release from the National Statistical Office (NSO) underlines India's economic momentum, with the third consecutive quarter surpassing the 7 per cent mark. The manufacturing sector notably soared by 11.6 per cent, while the construction sector exhibited a commendable growth rate of 9.5 per cent.

Advertisement

The GDP data for the previous quarter was revised upwards to 8.1 per cent and 8.2 per cent for the first quarter.

In its second advance estimate, the NSO projected India's growth for the fiscal year 2023-24 at 7.6 per cent, underscoring sustained economic expansion. The agricultural sector contributed positively, recording a growth rate of 3.8 per cent.

Advertisement

"GDP growth of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 has strengthened India's position as the fastest-growing major economy globally. The growth trajectory is a testament to India’s economic resilience and its capacity for sustained development. The manufacturing sector, with an impressive double-digit growth rate, alongside the construction sector, which saw a healthy growth rate of 9.5 per cent, was pivotal,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“These sectors not only bolster the economy but also significantly contribute to the real estate market's dynamism.  The growth in construction indicates a robust demand for residential and commercial spaces, underscoring a vibrant real estate market,” added Magazine.

Advertisement

The revised growth forecast for the fiscal year also reflects a positive trend, with the GDP expected to reach Rs 293.90 lakh crore, marking a notable 9.1 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, nominal GDP for the same period is estimated to rise to Rs 293.90 lakh crore, further highlighting India's economic resilience amidst global uncertainties.

The data release comes as a surprise, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's earlier growth projection of 7 per cent for the December quarter. It indicates a robust economic foundation, underpinned by strong domestic demand and resilience across key sectors.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the NSO revised the GDP growth for the fiscal year 2022-23 to 7 per cent, marginally lower than the previous estimate of 7.2 per cent, reflecting evolving economic dynamics.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

4 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

6 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

6 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

18 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

18 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

18 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Local Bazaars That Every Shopaholic Needs To Visit

    Travel11 minutes ago

  2. Planning A Trip To Jamnagar? These Spots Should Be On Your Bucket List

    Travel12 minutes ago

  3. How To Plan A Solo Female Trip For A Safe And Fun Vacation

    Travel14 minutes ago

  4. Discover the Latest Tourist Hotspots in Dubai

    Initiatives14 minutes ago

  5. REVA University Hosts REVA Vishwa Samvada 2024

    Initiatives21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo