Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

India's Night-Time Economy: Can the Economy Truly Thrive After Dark?

In India, various states are actively working to stimulate economic growth, and Delhi, in particular, is taking steps to enhance its nighttime offerings.

Business Desk
Night time economy
Night time economy | Image:Night time economy
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Night time economy: In the heart of Delhi, amidst the swanky Aerocity near the international airport, Khubani at Andaz Delhi Hotel emerges as a hotspot for party people. This elegant venue, pulsating with the rhythms of Sufi music, beckons a crowd dressed in their evening best. However, despite the allure of a late-night rendezvous, the city's nightlife remains somewhat restrained.

Khubani stands out as one of the rare nightclubs in Delhi that extends its welcome beyond 1 am. But people and industry insiders lament the scarcity of such establishments in the national capital. According to him, Delhi, despite its status, is far away from transforming into a bustling night-time economy, a contrast to its global counterparts where the party comes alive after dark.

Advertisement

More than bars

A thriving night-time economy encompasses more than just bars and nightclubs. Cities with vibrant nightlife witness increased revenues and job opportunities across various sectors. For instance, London's night-time economy contributed significantly to its GDP, with 1.6 million people working at night in 2017.

Advertisement

While some cities are taking steps to rejuvenate their night economies, a holistic approach is necessary. Policymakers need to consider factors such as concessions on electricity rates, labor law flexibility, and bolstering other sectors to operate seamlessly at night. Infrastructure and security also play pivotal roles in fostering a conducive environment for a flourishing night-time economy.

Despite the challenges, the potential economic growth is substantial. Experts suggest that a unified approach to regulations could contribute 5-10 per cent to the industry, translating to an estimated $30 billion in urban output.

Advertisement

This economic surge, coupled with uniform regulations, could pave the way for a diverse and thriving night-time ecosystem in Indian cities.

In India, various states are actively working to stimulate economic growth, and Delhi, in particular, is taking strategic steps to enhance its nighttime offerings.

Advertisement

In the budget announcement two years back, Delhi's Finance Minister, Manish Sisodia, unveiled a plan to create a policy facilitating the operation of food trucks at designated locations in the city, operating from 8 pm to 2 am. This initiative aims to invigorate Delhi's nighttime economy and create employment opportunities, aligning with broader economic development goals. Former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also stressed the significance of the Delhi Master Plan 2041 in shaping the city's future as an internationally acclaimed nighttime economy. He emphasized that the evolution into a 24x7 city is a gradual process, necessitating incremental steps rather than an instantaneous transformation.

Maths behind night-time economy

Advertisement

Economists analysing the night economy highlight the top 10 cities contributing a substantial $500 billion to India's $ 3 trillion GDP. Projections suggest that even a modest 6 per cent addition to urban output from the nighttime economy could translate to a remarkable $30 billion. This anticipated growth holds significant potential for bolstering the overall Indian economy.

As cities evolve, the envisioned contribution of the nighttime economy to the country's GDP emerges as a substantial driver of economic growth and innovation.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EPFO's claim rejection rate triples in 5 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Anger Mounts as Fresh Protest Erupts in Bermajur

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Rashmika Breaks Silence Amid Triptii Hogging Limelight For Animal

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Faced Consequences For My Political Views, Says Anupam Kher

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: JADEJA strikes! Bairstow walks back

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo