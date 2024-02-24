Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Indian economy to grow at 6-8% in coming 10 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw urged the business community to mould their capital expenditure plans with reference to India's future growth plans.
- Economy
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indian economy is likely to grow at 6-8 per cent in real gross domestic product (GDP) terms and at 10-14 per cent in nominal terms, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at EY Awards on Friday.
"You can see 6-8 per cent real growth, 10-14 per cent nominal growth in at least coming 10 years so please plan your business plans accordingly," Vaishnaw said.
Advertisement
He urged the business community to mould their capital expenditure plans with reference to India's future growth plans.
"Please make your strategic plans, please mould your capex plans according to these parameters because if you don't do it, if you fail to take note of this... you will be missing out from this growth," Vaishnaw said.
Advertisement
India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a higher-than-expected 7.6 per cent in the July to September 2023 quarter. The second quarter (Q2) growth was slightly lower than the 7.8 per cent rise in the previous quarter, but well over the central bank’s projected uptick of 6.5 per cent.
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pistachio Desserts That You Can EnjoyGalleries19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.