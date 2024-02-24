English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Indian economy to grow at 6-8% in coming 10 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw urged the business community to mould their capital expenditure plans with reference to India's future growth plans.

Business Desk
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image:Republic
Indian economy is likely to grow at 6-8 per cent in real gross domestic product (GDP) terms and at 10-14 per cent in nominal terms, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at EY Awards on Friday.

"You can see 6-8 per cent real growth, 10-14 per cent nominal growth in at least coming 10 years so please plan your business plans accordingly," Vaishnaw said.

He urged the business community to mould their capital expenditure plans with reference to India's future growth plans.

"Please make your strategic plans, please mould your capex plans according to these parameters because if you don't do it, if you fail to take note of this... you will be missing out from this growth," Vaishnaw said.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a higher-than-expected 7.6 per cent in the July to September 2023 quarter. The second quarter (Q2) growth was slightly lower than the 7.8 per cent rise in the previous quarter, but well over the central bank’s projected uptick of 6.5 per cent.
 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

