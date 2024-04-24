Advertisement

Indian Rupee to Edge: The Indian rupee is poised to open marginally higher on Wednesday, benefiting from a positive trend in Asian currencies. Non-deliverable forwards suggest an opening around 83.31-83.32 against the U.S. dollar, a slight improvement from its previous close of 83.3425.

Asian currencies, including the Korean won, recorded gains ranging from 0.1 per cent to 0.6 per cent, contributing to the rupee's anticipated rise. However, traders anticipate that hedging demand from importers could cap the local unit's upward momentum.

While some analysts foresee the potential for the rupee to test levels around 83.20, importer activity is expected to play a significant role in determining the extent of the currency's gains.

The dollar index, which declined nearly 0.4 per cent on Tuesday to 105.63, may find support around the 105 mark, buoyed by upcoming U.S. economic data. Thursday's release of U.S. advanced GDP figures and Friday's PCE inflation data will be closely monitored by investors for insights into the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy decisions.

Attention has shifted from Middle East tensions to economic indicators, with Brent crude oil futures rising 1.6 per cent on Tuesday due to dollar weakness and upbeat euro zone business activity data.

Overall, the rupee's performance in the near term will likely be influenced by a combination of global economic trends, importer activity, and developments in U.S. economic data, as investors assess the potential implications for Fed policy.

With Reuters Input