Indonesia Q1 Growth: Data released by Indonesia's statistics bureau revealed that the country's economy expanded by 5.11% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, outpacing economists' forecasts. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a growth rate of 5 per cent for the January-March period. This acceleration follows the 5.04 per cent annual growth recorded in the fourth quarter.

However, on a quarterly basis and without seasonal adjustments, Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a marginal contraction of 0.83 per cent in the first quarter. While this decline contrasts with the annual growth trend, it is less severe than the 0.89 per cent contraction forecasted by the Reuters poll, suggesting a degree of resilience and adaptability in the face of short-term fluctuations.

The stronger-than-expected performance in annual growth underscores Indonesia's capacity to navigate through economic headwinds, buoyed by robust fundamentals and strategic policy measures. As the country continues to chart its path towards recovery and sustainable growth, analysts will closely monitor key indicators and policy developments to gauge the trajectory of Indonesia's economy in the coming quarters.

With Reuters Inputs

