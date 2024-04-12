×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Inflation likely fell to five-month low in March, but concerns linger: Report

The poll, conducted between April 4-8 and comprising insights from 50 economists, forecasts a decrease in consumer price inflation.

Reported by: Business Desk
vegetables
Retail inflation | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

March Inflation outcome: Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have moderated to a five-month low of 4.91 per cent in March, according to a recent poll Reuters. However, despite this slight easing, inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent, primarily due to persistent food price rises.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted concerns regarding food price volatility, stressing that such fluctuations continue to pose challenges. The consistent escalation in food prices has surpassed headline inflation for several months, significantly impacting millions of vulnerable households reliant on government food subsidies.

Advertisement

The poll, conducted between April 4-8 and comprising insights from 50 economists, forecasts a decrease in consumer price inflation from February's 5.09 per cent to 4.91 per cent in March. Analysts attribute this disinflation to a reduction in momentum across food, fuel, and core items, although some base effects have also played a role.

Expectations suggest that inflation may return to the RBI's target in the next quarter but could surpass it in subsequent quarters. However, the onset of a heat wave poses a potential risk to the inflation downtrend in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, identified potential supply-side shocks as the primary risk factor. Despite robust economic growth, which surpassed expectations at 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter, Rao noted that the need for additional support from monetary policy levers is currently limited.

India's economy is projected to grow by 7.6 per cent over the 2023-24 fiscal year, outperforming its major peers. Nevertheless, market consensus suggests that the RBI's next move will likely be a cut to its key policy rate in the next quarter.

Advertisement

Regarding core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, analysts anticipate it to stand at 3.27 per cent in March. However, official core inflation figures are not publicly disclosed, adding another layer of complexity to the inflation outlook.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

2 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

4 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

4 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

4 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

5 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

7 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

9 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

10 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

11 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

11 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

12 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

15 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

19 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

19 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

19 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

20 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

21 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo