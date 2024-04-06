×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Italy debt below 140% of GDP for 2024: Economy Ministry undersecy

Incentive schemes for the renovation of buildings or increasing their energy efficiency would cost over $228 billion, he added.

Reported by: Business Desk
Italy
Italy | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The debt for Italy is not anticipated to exceed 140 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 even after higher than projected spending for home renovation incentives, an undersecretary of the country’s Economy Ministry said.

Ahead of a new set of government economic projections, Economy Ministry undersecretary Federico Freni said incentive schemes for the renovation of buildings or increasing their energy efficiency would cost over $228 billion.

Freni, who was speaking at a business conference organised by The European House Ambrosetti think-tank, said,"We don't have the precise number yet but we are definitely above 210 billion euros ... that's how much we've spent for building incentive schemes." 

Advertisement

"So we need to carefully plan and monitor public spending because we can't sweep the debt under a rug," he added.

Given the higher-than-forecast cost of incentives, Italy may be required to revise its 2023 deficit and debt figures which are presently at 7.2 per cent and 137.3 per cent of their GDP, respectively.

Advertisement

Freni said the debt-to-GDP ratio would “certainly not” climb above 140 per cent this year.

Italy's cabinet will convene on April 9 for approving the Economic and Financial Document (DEF) with its most recent forecasts.

Advertisement

The Treasury will anticipate 1 per cent GDP growth in 2024 as per source statements earlier this week.

This slims a prior 1.2 per cent figure which was set in September 2023, which in turn is stacked with a 0.8 per cent expansion forecast by the Bank of Italy on April 5.

The most recent growth forecast also comes above the present 0.7 per cent projection by the European Union, which according to Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni would likely be confirmed in June after the Commission publishes updated projections.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

AAP Candidate Abuses

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's century

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's 100

6 minutes ago
Warner Music

Warner Music foregoes

8 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Himanta Slams Manifesto

10 minutes ago
JNU campus

JNU Students Union

12 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Babanrao Gholap Joins

14 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Siddharth New Film?

17 minutes ago
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida

Florida Mall Shooting

19 minutes ago
Italy

Italy debt below 140%

21 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail China Release

23 minutes ago
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.

UK Plane Collision

30 minutes ago
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad, Says Overwhelmed By People's Affection

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

31 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

31 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

34 minutes ago
Craftsman Automation reports stellar Q2 results

Craftsman Automation

44 minutes ago
Demolition work is presently underway to bring down buildings damaged during the Taiwan earthquake.

Taiwan Aftershocks

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo