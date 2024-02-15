English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

Japan enters recession, heightening uncertainty over BOJ policy

On a quarterly basis, GDP contracted by 0.1 per cent, compared to median forecasts of a 0.3 per cent gain.

Business Desk
Flag of Japan
Flag of Japan | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan enters recession: Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted for a second consecutive quarter, slipping into recession due to weakened domestic demand, according to Thursday's data release. 

The downturn has raised doubts about the Bank of Japan's plans to exit its ultra-easy monetary policy sometime this year, as the country loses its status as the world's third-largest economy, now replaced by Germany.

Advertisement

Gross domestic product (GDP) for the October-December period fell by an annualized 0.4 per cent, following a 3.3 per cent decline in the previous quarter, contrasting sharply with the median market forecast of a 1.4 per cent increase. Two consecutive quarters of contraction meet the technical definition of a recession.

Analysts express concerns over the Bank of Japan's prediction that rising wages would support consumption and justify the scaling back of its extensive monetary stimulus. 

Advertisement

Takuji Aida, chief economist at Credit Agricole, highlights risks such as slowing global growth and weak domestic demand, suggesting a potential downgrade in the BOJ's GDP forecasts for 2023 and 2024.

The yen remained relatively stable following the release of the data, while the Nikkei rose by 1 per cent, potentially due to expectations that the Bank of Japan might prolong its massive easing program.

Advertisement

On a quarterly basis, GDP contracted by 0.1 per cent, compared to median forecasts of a 0.3 per cent gain. 

Private consumption, which constitutes over half of economic activity, declined by 0.2 per cent, while capital expenditure, another vital driver of private-sector growth, fell by 0.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Despite efforts by the Bank of Japan to end negative rates by April and overhaul its ultra-loose monetary framework, sources indicate a cautious approach to subsequent policy tightening, given lingering risks.

While the timing of the end of negative rates remains uncertain, economists and market observers anticipate potential action in March or April. 

Advertisement

However, some analysts point to Japan's tight labor market and robust corporate spending as factors that could prompt an early exit from ultra-loose policy measures.

Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, emphasizes the contrast between GDP contraction and other economic indicators, suggesting continued sluggish growth this year. 

Advertisement

Thieliant maintains a projection that the Bank of Japan will end its negative interest rate policy in April, anticipating the central bank's optimistic tone regarding private consumption at its upcoming March meeting.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

8 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

8 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

8 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

8 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

8 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

16 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

17 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

20 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton feels 'surreal' to enter his last F1 season at Mercedes

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. Nvidia surpasses Alphabet to become third largest US company by market v

    Tech 27 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Action all set to begin at 09:30 AM

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Starts Today, Follow These Crucial Instructions

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Banking stocks propel Australian share market higher

    Business News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo