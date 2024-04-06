Advertisement

India's move to renew the quota for permitting the export of some quantities of essential commodities for Maldives is a commitment for expanding trade and commerce further, according to Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.



Zameer placed his faith in the longstanding bilateral ties between India and Maldives after India allowed certain quantities of essential commodities to be exported for the year 2024-25 at the behest of the Maldivian government, the Indian High Commission said on April 5.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Indian High Commissioner said that this was being done “under a unique bilateral mechanism” under which the quotas for each of these items have been reviewed on an uptick.

As per the notice by the mission, the approved quantities are the highest since the arrangement came into force in 1981. Zameer thanked India for the move on X.

"I sincerely thank EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of #India for the renewal of the quota to enable #Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025," Zameer’s post read.

This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries, he further said in the post.

Responding to his post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India firmly stands committed to its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies.

SAGAR is an abbreviation for Security and Growth for All in the Region, which is India's policy or doctrine on maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy focuses on the renewed primacy that the country looks to associate with its neighbouring nations.



According to the 1981 India and Maldives trade agreement the export of essential commodities is permitted.

Records from the Indian High Commission reflect that India-Maldives bilateral trade has surpassed the $300 million mark for the first time in 2021 after modest beginnings, which further crossed the $ 500 million threshold in 2022.

There has also been a five per cent jump in the quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour and pulses as per the April 5 announcement.



The quota for river sand and stone aggregates, which are critical for the expanding construction industry in the Maldives, has been taken up by 25 per cent to 10,00,000 MT each, it added.

Surrounded by the ocean, the islands in the Maldives and the many atolls don’t have enough river sand to support their construction industry, hence the need for importing sand and stone aggregates to the country.

India kept on exporting rice, sugar and onions to the Maldives in 2023 even as there was a worldwide ban on the export of these items from India.

The quota renewal announcement comes in the backdrop of a diplomatic conflict that emerged between the two nations since November last year, after pro-China leaning President Mohamed Muizzu demanded for India to repatriate 88 military personnel from Maldives within hours of taking oath.

The relations saw further deterioration after three Maldivian officials made comments in bad taste on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posted photos and videos of the Lakshadweep Islands.



This culminated in Indians levying a heavy backlash, including many celebrities who participated in the #BoycottMaldives campaign.



The result was also a substantial deterioration in the number of Indian tourists visiting the island nation.

(With PTI Inputs)