×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Maldives grateful to India for export permit of some quantities of essential commodities

As per the notice by the mission, the approved quantities are the highest since the arrangement came into force in 1981.

Reported by: Business Desk
Maldives
Maldives | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India's move to renew the quota for permitting the export of some quantities of essential commodities for Maldives is a commitment for expanding trade and commerce further, according to Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.

Zameer placed his faith in the longstanding bilateral ties between India and Maldives after India allowed certain quantities of essential commodities to be exported for the year 2024-25 at the behest of the Maldivian government, the Indian High Commission said on April 5.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Indian High Commissioner said that this was being done “under a unique bilateral mechanism” under which the quotas for each of these items have been reviewed on an uptick.

Advertisement

As per the notice by the mission, the approved quantities are the highest since the arrangement came into force in 1981. Zameer thanked India for the move on X.

"I sincerely thank EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of #India for the renewal of the quota to enable #Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025," Zameer’s post read.

Advertisement

This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries, he further said in the post.

Responding to his post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India firmly stands committed to its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies.

Advertisement

SAGAR is an abbreviation for Security and Growth for All in the Region, which is India's policy or doctrine on maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy focuses on the renewed primacy that the country looks to associate with its neighbouring nations.

According to the 1981 India and Maldives trade agreement the export of essential commodities is permitted.

Advertisement

Records from the Indian High Commission reflect that India-Maldives bilateral trade has surpassed the $300 million mark for the first time in 2021 after modest beginnings, which further crossed the $ 500 million threshold in 2022.

There has also been a five per cent jump in the quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour and pulses as per the April 5 announcement. 

The quota for river sand and stone aggregates, which are critical for the expanding  construction industry in the Maldives, has been taken up by 25 per cent to 10,00,000 MT each, it added.

Advertisement

Surrounded by the ocean, the islands in the Maldives and the many atolls don’t have enough river sand to support their construction industry, hence the need for importing sand and stone aggregates to the country. 

India kept on exporting rice, sugar and onions to the Maldives in 2023 even as there was a worldwide ban on the export of these items from India.

Advertisement

The quota renewal announcement comes in the backdrop of a diplomatic conflict that emerged between the two nations since November last year, after pro-China leaning President Mohamed Muizzu demanded for India to repatriate 88 military personnel from Maldives within hours of taking oath. 

The relations saw further deterioration after three Maldivian officials made comments in bad taste on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posted photos and videos of the Lakshadweep Islands.

This culminated in Indians levying a heavy backlash, including many celebrities who participated in the #BoycottMaldives campaign.

The result was also a substantial deterioration in the number of Indian tourists visiting the island nation.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

a few seconds ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a few seconds ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

2 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

6 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

8 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

19 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

19 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

20 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

32 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

38 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

42 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

44 minutes ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Indian 2 poster

Indian 2 Release Date

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo