NH projects worth Rs 4,000 crore inaugurated in Hoshiarpur: Gadkari

Advertisement

Highways inaugurated: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 29 National Highway projects with an investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a government release said on Wednesday. “The implementation of the projects inaugurated and the foundation stone laid today will improve the infrastructure, which will lead to the overall economic development of the implementation area and improve the quality of life of the population,” the government release added.

There will be seamless and free movement of traffic which will also improve the efficiency of freight transportation. Construction of 4-laning of this section including Phagwara and Hoshiarpur bypass will provide 100 kmph high-speed connectivity between Phagwara and Hoshiarpur and reduce travel time from 1 hour to 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Impact of the Inauguration

Phagwara and Hoshiarpur bypass will reduce congestion in the urban area and will provide direct connectivity to Hoshiarpur through National Highway 44 (GT Road). Construction of the 4-lane Ladowal Bypass connecting GT Road and National Highway 5 in Ludhiana will provide direct connectivity from Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway to the Delhi-Jalandhar Highway (National Highway 44).

Advertisement

Construction of 4-laning of Talwandi Bhai to Firozpur section and Firozpur bypass will improve connectivity. Construction of these projects will increase safety and faster movement on the highways of the country. There will be a direct increase in religious pilgrimage sites and inter-state connectivity located in the project areas.

Through this program organized today, Gadkari announced other new projects in terms of road connectivity. In this, construction of a 45 km, 4-lane bypass at Mukerian, Dasuiya, and Bhogpur on the Jalandhar to Pathankot route for Rs 1,600 crore, and a 30 km, 4-lane bypass from Tanda to Hoshiarpur for Rs 800 crore was announced.

Advertisement