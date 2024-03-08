Advertisement

NHAI joins hands with HLL: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and HLL Lifecare Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). At its core, this partnership aims to enhance the existing Incident Management System, encompassing Ambulances, Route Patrol Vans & Cranes, real-time tracking, and supportive supervision, the government release said on Friday.

By joining forces, the two entities seek to improve response times, streamline the referral process for accident victims, and establish a seamless incident management protocol on National Highways.

Advertisement

Another important aspect of the MoU involves the operation and management of Trauma Centres/Emergency Stabilization Centers, with a focus on the critical "golden hour" in medical emergencies. This collaboration is designed to elevate the efficiency of the National Highway Toll-Free Helpline Number 1033, ensuring faster and more effective responses to emergencies.

HLL Lifecare Limited will contribute to the initiative through comprehensive geo-tagging, mapping, and engagement of health facilities and trauma centers along National Highways. This integration aims to enhance emergency medical responses by linking these facilities with ambulances, while also creating a blueprint for investments in trauma centers along National Highways.

Advertisement

The agreement also includes the operation and management of state-of-the-art ambulance services at select locations, equipped with advanced 'Basic Life Support.' Leveraging technology for improved communication, real-time tracking, and coordination, these ambulances will play a crucial role in ensuring an effective emergency response.

As part of the collaboration, HLL Lifecare Limited will provide training and orientation for Toll Plaza Staff on new initiatives, equipping them with essential basic life support skills. Capacity building for Toll Plaza staff will encompass improvements in psychological and behavioral skills, soft skills, and stress management.

Advertisement

Additionally, the collaboration will organize health screening initiatives for truckers and highway users, covering eye tests, tuberculosis screenings, HIV/AIDS checks, and oral cancer screenings at laybys and Wayside Amenities.