NTPC joined hands with GSPC: NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has entered into MoUs with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (GSPC) and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (GPPL) during the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 held in Gandhi Nagar.

The MoU with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation aims for the blending of Green Hydrogen in the gas networks of GSPC and the promotion of Green Hydrogen mobility by setting up Green Hydrogen fuelling stations in Gujarat.

The MoU was exchanged between CMD, NTPC, Shri Gurdeep Singh and MD, GSPC, Shri Milind Torawane; in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel; Minister of Finance, Energy & Petrochemicals, Government of Gujarat, Shri Kanubhai Desai; Member, NITI Aayog, Dr. V. K. Saraswat and other senior officials and international delegates.

The MoU with Gujarat Pipavav Port aims to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem including the production of green ammonia for export and the domestic market, at the land provided by GPPL.

It also aims to explore the development of Pipavav Port as an anchor port by NGEL for the exploration, development, and operations of offshore wind farms in Gujarat. The MoU was exchanged between GM-Hydrogen, NTPC, and MD of APM Terminals, Pipavav.

NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC and aims to be the flag bearer of NTPC’s Renewable Energy journey, with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW, and 26 GW in the pipeline including 7 GW under implementation.

GSPC is one of the largest gas trading companies in India, engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

GPPL is one of the leading private ports of India promoted by A.P.Møller – Mærsk A/S which currently has a handling capacity of 1.35 million TEUs of containers, 4 - 5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo, 2 million tonnes of liquid cargo and about 2,50,000 cars per year.