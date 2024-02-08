English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Number of PSUs rise, profit jumps to Rs 2.5 lakh crore: PM Modi

"My firm belief is that progress of India should be at forefront, there should be no politics on it," PM Modi said.

Business Desk
PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha
PM Narendra Modi | Image:Sansad TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday said that number of public sector undertakings (PSUs) increased under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and their profits have surged to Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Investor confidence in PSUs is increasing. Opposition spread rumours about Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) but today its shares are trading at record high, the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi accused Congress of destroying PSUs like MTNL, BSNL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Air India, he added that Congress can't hide from its 10 years of 'misrule'.

The BSNL you destroyed is today rolling out ‘Made in India’ 4G and 5G network across the country, he asserted.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not a slogan, but 'Modi's Guarantee', PM said in Rajya Sabha.

“Indian economy was in 'fragile-five' during Congress rule. In our 10 years, India is among top 5 economies of world,” PM Modi added.
 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

