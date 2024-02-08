Advertisement

PM Gati Shakti: Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal hailed PM Gati Shakti as India's revolutionary offering to the world. While delivering the keynote address at a seminar on "PM GatiShakti. The minister also projected PM GatiShakti as the future planning tool for infrastructure not just in India or Asia, but globally.

Highlighting the historical context of infrastructure development in India, Goyal underscored the traditional challenges of prolonged delays and cost overruns in projects.

He also emphasized the Prime Minister's unwavering pursuit of excellence and performance, rejecting mediocrity in infrastructure delivery. Reflecting on the genesis of PM GatiShakti, the Minister recalled the Prime Minister’s focused efforts to rebuild Gujarat after a devastating earthquake. Recognizing the pivotal role of infrastructure in repositioning Gujarat as an investment destination, the Prime Minister envisioned a robust infrastructure framework.

He lauded the dynamism, flexibility, and technological prowess embedded within PM Gati Shakti. Underlining the significance of geospatial mapping and technology-based solutions, Shri Piyush Goyal underscored the dynamic nature of the project, continually evolving and adapting to incorporate new data layers. He highlighted the interconnectivity of data layers, enabling better planning, analysis, monitoring, and implementation of infrastructure projects through PM Gati Shakti.

Speaking about the impact of delayed projects on consumers, Goyal emphasized that delayed infrastructure projects lead to cost overruns, affecting citizens' finances. He noted the significant contribution of PM GatiShakti for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure development to deliver maximum benefits to citizens. Citing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project.

Goyal highlighted the immense benefit that PM GatiShakti has brought to the efficient planning of large-scale infrastructure development projects. Shri Goyal noted that PM GatiShakti epitomizes the strength of India and heralds a new era of world-class infrastructure development, providing growth opportunities while transcending political boundaries.

